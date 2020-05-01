I have just listened to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ "Continue-the-lockdown" news conference. Looks like it comes down to the New Orleans area choking the rest of the state.
I believe Louisiana people can use commonsense and get this state open again, contrary to what the governor's experts say. Those experts and the governor have never had to meet payroll, pay the rent or meet expenses with no money in the bank. I understand that this virus has killed a number of people, and I have not lost a loved one — but remember, the experts said it will kill 2.5 million and infect 250 million. They were only wrong by 50 times.
They have come up with the strict adherence to social distancing of 6 feet. Did the same CDC come up with this figure? Why not 10 feet, or 4 feet? Someone made it up.
Why can I buy a pair of pants from Walmart and not from the store at the mall? Are Walmart’s pants more "essential?" I don’t think they are more essential to the guy that has to close his store and can't pay his mortgage. As the experts say, automobiles kill thousands people each year. Why don't we reduce the speed limit to 15 mph?
It seems the governor is trying to scare a lot of Louisianians into staying home without considering commonsense. The novel coronavirus kills less than 1.5% of those infected; 98.5% will get over it. I am sure I will get many rebuttals on my figures but guess what? The experts can't give you a correct figure either. That's the problem — experts.
It does look as if most of the unfortunate deaths are related to those with diabetes, hypertension and excessive weight. These are serious health issues that also need to be addressed.
I read a recent article in The Advocate regarding the death of a young father who was a "healthy" 39-year-old. A big handsome fellow and a picture of health.
After reading down the article, his grieving wife said he was overweight, had diabetes and high blood pressure. I'm not a doctor but I am not thinking that is the picture of health.
We wouldn’t hold it against the governor if he can have another news conference, and lift the shutdown before May 15.
RAYMOND CLONINGER
salesman
Lafayette