Matt Galey’s Sept. 22 letter about our litter problem should be required reading for every citizen of this state. Its message is the absolute truth.
I have traveled throughout our country and internationally and have never seen a filthier state than ours, yet nobody in a position of true authority seems to give a rat’s posterior. If you want proof of this try calling law enforcement to report littering — I have and the responses are poor to nonexistent. As my wife says every time we discuss it, if Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to do something people can actually see, she needs to simply clean Baton Rouge up.
True, though I have some sympathy for Broome’s contention that areas cleaned up one day are trashed by the next. I refuse to accept that nothing can be done about this. Education doesn’t seem to be the solution — it hasn’t worked so far. Cracking down on offenders seems the only answer and one thing clearly lacking. Of course, Broome and law enforcement officials across the state would argue they have big-time crimes they have to deal with, so this has a low priority. It seems to me aggressively enforcing littering laws could be a win-win situation for everybody, and is it any harder to pull somebody over for littering than for speeding? Couldn’t the fines for littering be used in the public’s interest?
Since most people don’t want to pay for public services through taxes, why would they object to using the money generated by fines to clean things up? The filthiness of our state and our capital city are embarrassing. Imagine what a CEO for a company planning to locate here must think just on the ride from the Baton Rouge airport. There is no attractive route to anywhere. Only companies looking for a place ripe for further pollution would find the trip appealing.
Stephen Winham
retired state budget director
St. Francisville