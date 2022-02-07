Recently, several LSU football players opted out of a bowl game, yet they agreed to play in the North-South game in February.
Doesn't this seem a bit strange, since the most common reason given for not playing in the bowl game was fear of injury? Are we to believe that they are given some type of guarantee that they will not be injured in the North-South game? I think not.
Also, much has been said about extravagant coaches/players compensation, but one important group is always left out of the equation, "the fans." LSU fans that I know are getting tired of what coaches and players demand for compensation, yet "fans" always have to bear the added cost.
A reckoning date is coming when "fans" will just say no. Players/coaches would do well to remember the adage, "Don't bite the hand that feeds you!"
JESSIE LEBLANC
retired educator
Port Allen