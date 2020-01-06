I would like to offer a note of thanks and recognition to the good Samaritans who stopped to help a total stranger. I met the sidewalk on the corner of Common and Royal streets in New Orleans on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, face-to-face after missing the last half-inch of the curb and landing hard. A very kind gentleman in a black sedan stopped his car to offer assistance, as did a couple of pedestrians, and their group effort hoisted me to a vertical position. Their concern and kindness will always be remembered. My husband and I are grateful to the wonderful people of New Orleans. We hope to visit again soon.
Wilma Schaller
retired
Litchfield Park, Arizona