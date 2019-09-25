Regarding the proposed St. George incorporation: Just as there often are efficiencies of scale, the reverse happens where the larger organization becomes an unresponsive behemoth, with multiple layers of redundant bureaucracy, with "one hand not knowing what the other is doing."
This is seen even in private companies, which have the profit motive pushing the paring down of such inefficiencies. In government, the incentive is the opposite: to create as many jobs, packing them with cronies and partisans, whether or not needed. Has Baton Rouge's consolidated government reached the tipping point? It's one of the factors being considered by the voters in the St. George area.
Sid Marchand
businessman
Donaldsonville