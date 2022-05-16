Undoubtedly, New Orleans and the region benefit tremendously from the historic architecture of our French Quarter. For centuries, it has been an enviable lure for visitors who travel to see this one-of-a-kind neighborhood.
So, you’d imagine anyone suggesting we start erecting structures to obscure that original architecture would be run out of town.
Astonishingly, that is what the city proposes now, in the form of “parklets.”
What are parklets? Not parks. They don’t contain a blade of grass.
Rather, a “parklet” is an emergency response to COVID-19. City Hall temporarily granted bars and restaurants outdoor seating in street parking lanes. Outdoor dining was safer for patrons trying to avoid the virus. For some businesses, it was a lifeline.
But similar to how we are ready for the COVID-19 crisis to end, it’s time for parklets to go, at least in the French Quarter and similarly historic Faubourg Marigny.
Typically, parklets are a jumbled visual mess of giant plastic barricades, high-tops or picnic tables and large umbrellas or even tents in the street.
This privatization of public spaces could become permanent under this new proposal.
Wait. Are we going to start building plywood structures that block the views of our world-famous architecture?
Recently the Vieux Carré Commission, charged with protecting the French Quarter, voted unanimously to oppose Quarter parklets. Unfortunately, the VCC lacks jurisdiction for a binding decision on this issue. But we should heed its concerns along with those of French Quarter watchdog groups. The ultimate decision will be the City Council’s.
Parklets also generate drunk driver safety concerns, noise and litter. Many call them “gutter parks.” Mobility-impaired citizens complain about access when sidewalks become extensions of bars and restaurants.
And imagine taking away already limited French Quarter parking for the enrichment of a handful of private business owners.
I am proud New Orleans thought creatively about helping our businesses during the emergency. Let’s not turn that good deed into a bad permanent change.
NATHAN CHAPMAN
president, Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates, Inc. (VCPORA)
New Orleans