I found it very rich that Rich Lowry’s column in a recent edition was sandwiched between the wholesome bread slices of Carl Eyman III’s letter decrying columnist Bryon York’s assertion that Donald Trump broke no laws, and Clarence Page’s column decrying Trump's defenders. Their opines get what Rich Lowry’s obfuscates. According to Lowry, because the Ukrainians eventually got their money and there was no investigation of the Bidens, we should all just move along.
I was caught attempting to rob my neighbor, (not really, but for the sake of my argument) but their dog barked and a whistle blew my scheme. No robbery took place. Can we just call my lawlessness an indiscretion and move on?
Carol Cureau
social services
Slidell