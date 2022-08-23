Take your pick of one or all for the motives behind the raid: the economy, the border crisis, the Afghanistan debacle, foreign policy/homeland security, the defense and perpetuation of the COVID lies.
The raid was designed to deceive and redirect gullible Democrats from the mayhem going on. The current administration can’t complete a task. They simply move around from creating one disaster to another, comparable to a child pushing peas around a plate not wanting to eat them.
The Democrats are responsible for splintering our country. The backlash from the latest bill to “save the country” will arrive next year long after the elections in much unnecessary taxation.
The Democrat-led Congress and White House don’t seem to be interested in serving our country, only themselves. We don’t need to investigate Donald Trump. We need to get order back to our cities.
Addressing the ambushing of police, carjacking/shooting of innocent victims and allowing lawlessness should be top priority.
Losses of savings defy description. Thousands of immigrants are illegally entering our country daily.
What a travesty that Americans remain in Afghanistan! U.S. citizens are being treated like criminals (i.e., Donald Trump).
We are giving oil reserves to foreign countries. COVID protocols are not based on scientific evidence and have been rebuked by many in the medical community.
We have a problem that needs to be fixed, and the Democrats are woefully irresponsible and incapable. Let’s get the Republicans back into the majority to get our economic losses returned, follow the policies of immigration and return all U.S. citizens home.
KERRIE SLATON
retired teacher
New Orleans