I quote Dan Fagan’s recent words: "Last Tuesday, on the 46th anniversary of Roe vs Wade, the New York governor signed a law allowing late-term abortions up until the baby’s due date in many cases. ... When the bill passed, video shows the New York Assembly Chamber erupting into cheers, with politicians and audience members applauding the legislation."
The above law is yet another sign of the hypocrisy of the liberal left. The abortion of a fetus, even up to the delivery due date, which is 40 weeks from conception, is not considered “immoral.” The aborting of a living, breathing, heart-beating fetus from the womb, is not considered immoral, yet building a border wall, as we are being told by the liberal left, is “immoral.” The taking of an innocent life is not immoral, but building a border wall to stop the influx of immigrants here illegally into our country is immoral.
A law allowing the killing of late-term fetuses is “cheered and applauded,” and the idea of building a border wall to stem the rising cost, currently $85 billion a year in benefits funding for those here illegally, according to one estimate, is met with condemnation, threats, and vile hatred, by the liberal left. Our country is financially drowning in trillion-dollar federal deficits, our school systems are poorly funded, our senior citizens, veterans, and mentally and physically handicapped are receiving subpar care, our national infrastructure is crumbling, and the government can no longer fund the most basic needs of its existing citizens.
Allowing individuals and families into our country by legal means is morally correct. Asking individuals and families entering our country to respect our laws is morally correct. Asking individuals and families entering our country to be productive citizens is morally correct. I sadly surmise that until we can find a way to allow the millions of unborn fetuses killed each year via abortion a way to vote, the liberal left hypocrisy will continue.
Steve Fecke
retired grocer
Pearl River