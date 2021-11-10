"I firmly believe that Lafayette should have an elected chief of police," state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said in response to a TV conversation recently.
That statement should have been made years ago in every town that has an appointed chief of police. Other less-responsible positions with fewer responsibilities are elected. A police chief is responsible for an entire town or city, yet that position is decided by the mayor of that area.
The present problem in Lafayette started before then Mayor-President Josh Guillory assumed office. A news story indicated a "rift" existed between then-popular appointed Chief Toby Aguillard and the present elected Lafayette Parish sheriff. Did the mayor-president-elect and the sheriff have a conversation about the police chief? Who knows, but it was obvious Guillory did not want to take office with a law enforcement problem with the leadership positions.
The mayor could not fire the sheriff so he chose to pressure Aguillard to resign or be fired. Again, no reason for the termination. Who pressured Guillory? Or was this a lack of leadership?
Lafayette voters have the right to vote to change the charter allowing voters to elect a professional law enforcement officer that will serve all citizens without fear of answering to one person.
LINK SAVOIE
retired U.S. Army criminal investigator
Sunset