Glad to see Dickie Brennan and other business owners finally speak out against crime in the French Quarter.
My wife and I used to frequent the restaurants and hotels in the Quarter often. Not anymore. We quit going there about three or four years ago as we no longer felt safe.
I guess the city leaders cater to the criminals and bums and don’t care about locals and tourists who spend thousands of dollars at nice hotels and restaurants.
Hope more people like Brennan demand action. Until then, I’ll spend my money elsewhere.
MIKE TUSA
retired insurance adjuster
Metairie