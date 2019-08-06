With so much discussion taking place regarding raising the minimum wage to $15 or even $20 per hour, it might be worthwhile to examine some facts relating to salary administration:
Ripple Effect: One aspect of an employee's compensation encompasses the concept that the employee is paid appropriately both with respect to others in the organization and within the market place. An increase of pay to minimum wage earners causes an adjustment upward to other employees in order to maintain the proper salary relationship. In many organizations, each position has a corresponding salary range, with a minimum, midpoint and ceiling. Raising the minimum wage for an employee results in having to change ranges throughout the organization in order to be consistent and fair to current, loyal employees.
Job Criteria: Each job is assessed as to the value that person’s contribution to the production required by the employer for the fulfillment of the product created or service provided. There are simply some jobs in an organization that do not warrant compensation beyond $8 to $10 per hour. When one purchases an item or service, the purchaser pays a price based upon what one considers it worth. By the same token, an employer places a value on a job based upon what the employer considers it worth. Furthermore, competition within the market place will also dictate the wages paid to an employee who is free to move from job to job since that person is not under contract to the employer.
Family Support: An entry level, minimum wage employee is not expected to be the person to carry the burden to support a family. Should that be the case, it is incumbent upon that person to seek sufficient training through some form of a school in order to have the skills sufficient for an employer to hire that person at a compensation level to support a family. Employers strive to employ the very best people in order to maintain a competitive edge over its competition.
I sense that those individuals advocating a mandatory increase in minimum wage have never run an organization or filled positions relying on untrained, first-time job seekers. My philosophy was always to hire someone better than the one being replaced and pay the new employee fairly. That is a simple formula for building a successful company with a consistent and fair salary administration.
Joseph Berey
retired
Covington