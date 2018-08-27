I’m a practicing Christian. Perhaps if I keep practicing, I might one day get it right. That’s not a joke. Also no joke was The Advocate’s recent article, “Fewer in the Pews,” which presented the reader with a variety of statistics illustrating the decline in American church attendance. Interestingly, another article appearing just below introduced us to Karen Prior, who, according to the article’s headline is “building bridges between extremes.”
Really? This sort of bridge-building is more like bridge-burning and offers a good glimpse into why Americans are leaving the church. As an example, Prior says, “I’m passionate about holism and balance,” yet she is a professor at Jerry’s Falwell’s Liberty University. Balance, my behind. Prior also touts her balance by being an endorser of an LGBTQ group and says, “I know many people who are same-sex attracted but yet still believe in the traditional biblical sexual ethic.” This is code for, “I’ll love you if you have a gay thought, but if you act on it, we’re done.” Apparently, some Southern Baptists didn’t cotton to Prior even extending a withered olive branch to the gay community, which led a prominent Southern Baptist leader to defend Prior with this revealing comment: “Karen Swallow Prior has committed herself to go anywhere and everywhere to stand up and tell the truth about God’s word about human sexuality.”
It would appear that Prior was nothing more than a Trojan Horse to the gay community. It’s high time we Christians quit fathoming the old WWJD (“What would Jesus do?”) and begin to actually apply the lessons he so clearly established. “Placing our faith in Jesus” has little meaning if we refuse to show the love of Christ to everyone, not just those we can bend to our will.
John Singleton
machine designer
Livingston