Steven Cavel recently lamented that “that some ideas have been repeated so many times and for so long that they have become demonstrably true in the public lexicon.” Unfortunately, it is the myth he is promoting, that minimum wage hikes hurt the poor, that has gained traction in “the public lexicon." Such anti-wage hike myths are usually supported by cherry picking negative data from academic research, while ignoring positive data. This is evident in Mr. Cavel’s use of a 2017 University of Washington study about the Seattle decision to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2021, that found many workers saw reduction in work hours that more than offset their higher hourly rates. However, the same group revisited its study in 2018 and reversed this finding.
Analyzing the impact of minimum wage hikes is incredibly difficult as there are large gaps in available data to do a thorough analysis. Researchers often have to limit their studies to small segments of affected businesses or workers, such as looking only at fast food employees or teenage employment. Critics are quick to then claim that any negative impacts in these limited studies apply to the entire population. The most recent comprehensive studies that I have found, have measured the impact of 138 minimum wage increases that occurred between 1979 and 2016 for all workers. The first, released in April 2017 by University of Massachusetts, found that “the number of missing jobs paying below the new minimum … closely matches the excess number of jobs paying just above minimum” and that average earnings were higher. And a follow-up study by these researchers issued this past January, confirmed that “the overall number of low-wage jobs remained essentially unchanged over five years following the increase.”
Perhaps the most important thing to consider is that for most jobs, wages will constantly be eroded by inflation due to the competitive nature of capitalism. Unless there is a labor pool shortage, or a mandated requirement, wages will not increase. Any business that voluntarily raises wages will be at a disadvantage to competitors who are not as generous. And since consumer spending is the primary driving force in our economy, wage decline will slowly result in economic decline. Just as environmental and safety rules are required to force businesses to spend money in these areas, mandated minimum wages are needed to prevent economic decline. That economic reality is why virtually every capitalistic country has some form of mandated minimum wage control.
Unfortunately, due primarily to increasing partisan politics, the minimum wage has not kept up with inflation. In the late 1960s, it was set at about 100 percent of the poverty rate but has fallen to roughly 60 percent today. The percentage of full-time workers living in poverty has actually increased over this time in spite of massive increases in government spending to assist the poor. It is ludicrous to say that increasing the minimum wage hurts the poor when in fact, our failure to regularly increase it for inflation has increased the percentage of people living in poverty.
Kurt Kiesling
retired engineer
Gonzales