Some victims believe they should have a say at sentencing as to what punishment is given. This is a great strategy for doubling our prison population.
When a jury does not convict someone for murder, have you ever heard the victim’s family say, “I hope they catch the real murderer?”
Victims do have a say when it comes to parole. This allows smooth-talking sociopaths to get out early while leaving people who are bitter because they were wrongly imprisoned to languish.
I believe the disposition of serious crimes should be determined by a panel of social scientists and laypersons who will balance each other’s prejudices.
Parole should be determined by a computer program that only considers the probability of recidivism.
JAY WIERIMAN
retired statistician
Metairie