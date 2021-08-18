Robert Judge of the Library Board of Control has proposed a change to the library's mission statement. It currently reads, "The mission of the Lafayette Public library is to enhance the quality of life of our community ..." His proposal would change "community" to "citizens" of Lafayette Parish.
I would urge Judge that we need to manage government like a business. Much of Lafayette's wealth comes from outsiders who spend money here. I live outside of Lafayette Parish, but when we use the library, we also shop, eat, bank, get a haircut, have our car fixed, and see our doctor, accountant, or lawyer. Very little of our shopping is done in our own parish.
And we also check on our rental property. It's ironic, we pay more in library millages than most citizens do, because we have no homestead exemption.
The point is, it would be the rare person who drives into Lafayette, checks out books and leaves without spending money elsewhere. The sales taxes from noncitizens who use the library is easily more than the cost of borrowing books.
City-Parish government underwrites many loss-leaders. Some of them target culture and tourism: LCVC, the Cajundome, festivals, arts and culture, parks and recreation, and several golf courses. Others target commerce: LEDA, small businesses support, and international trade. All of these import money into the parish. The library is no different, it is a critical loss leader. As the best library system in the region, and possibly in Louisiana, the library gives noncitizens a reason to visit and spend money.
Why would we wish to give them one less reason to come to Lafayette and increase local profits?
JOSEPH N. ABRAHAM
physician
Arnaudville