Recently, The Advocate’s Charles Lussier reported that East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake is “sitting on InspireNOLA’s proposal [to open as many as four schools in the Capital City] until the state rules on his latest request, made months ago, to take back Crestworth Middle School.”
Drake’s announcement is deeply problematic: The leader of public schools in Baton Rouge is attempting to play politics rather than committing to the already agreed upon ESSA plan to improve outcomes for thousands of students in the 32 underperforming schools in the district. Drake is holding hostage a proven network’s charter— that has not only already been approved by the board but would also undoubtedly improve student achievement in the district — in order to have just one school returned to EBR from the Recovery School District. InspireNOLA is an incredibly successful network whose recent test scores speak for themselves: One of the network’s schools, 42 Charter School, has the highest growth in test scores in New Orleans, and Wilson Charter School experienced its third year of positive growth where students are now meeting the citywide LEAP average.
While Drake is playing politics, the district’s test scores continue to plummet. Only 20 percent, or 18 out of 80 EBR public schools, can match the state average of proficiency. In other words, only 30 percent of 42,000 students are reaching mastery on the state’s LEAP test.
The superintendent and the School Board must be held accountable for serving all students and ensuring they are succeeding in a world class environment. As the qualifying period begins for seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, in my opinion, this couldn’t come at a better time; the upcoming elections are critical because the next board will set the trajectory for school improvement over the next four years. Baton Rouge deserves a school board that dedicates time and resources to improving each failing school in the city. Incremental improvement is not enough — Baton Rouge students deserve better. It’s time we elect leaders that rethink the district’s priorities and put students first.
Eva Kemp
state director, Democrats for Education Reform Louisiana
New Orleans