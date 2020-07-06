Americans are in love with “Downton Abbey” and the many other British television programs that sooner or later always include some large rural mansion. What is not explained is that many of these buildings, families and their estates date from the wealth of the sugar plantations in the Caribbean and later the Carolinas.
Only the first-born son could inherit the family estate, his brothers had to make their own fortunes, which they did by moving to the Carolinas and eventually establishing their own plantations and slave labor. All in all, the Caribbean sugar generated so much wealth, similar to oil today, that the British government saw little purpose spending money in continuing to fight the troublesome colonial insurgents whose productivity and taxes were limited.
A dear friend of many years, Godfrey Webster, was descended from Henry VIII’s favorite chef whom he rewarded, during his dissolution of the monasteries, by giving him Battle Abbey. The Webster family made their fortune in the Triangular Trade.
In 1620, their slave ship was subject to a major refit. This took longer than planned and thus the ship missed the optimum time to head back down to West Africa. Instead, they lucked into transporting a dissident religious group to New England. The name of the slave ship, Mayflower. The history of this country has roots in slavery.
MARTIN HUGH-JONES
professor emeritus
Baton Rouge