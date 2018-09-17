The Affordable Care Act provided protections for all Americans with “pre-existing” medical conditions. Now, insurance companies can no longer refuse us medical coverage because we’re sick or have other health problems. Most of us think that’s a good thing, because healthy people are productive people. Unfortunately, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry refuses to acknowledge this.
Landry has joined in a lawsuit filed by other Republican AGs to do away with those protections. What happens to the 849,000 non-elderly people in Louisiana who have gained health insurance under the ACA if Landry and his cohorts succeed? Landry says the Legislature can take up the matter. Small comfort — this is the same Louisiana Legislature that has been so ineffective at passing a budget, dominated by Republicans who, like Landry, hate the ACA so much they don't care about people's lives hanging in the balance.
Does the state have lots of money lying around that we can apply to this problem if federal support is removed? Obviously not, but this too is part of Landry’s strategy, and that of every GOP health care “reform” bill filed in Congress over the past two years — shift the costs of health care to the states, who lack the funds to cover it, so that millions will lose their coverage.
Shortsightedness and cruelty are not unique to Landry. These traits reflect the viewpoint of many Republican politicians who believe it was wrong for so many Americans to gain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, even though the pre-existing clause is a life saver for many.
Landry believes Louisiana’s population is so uninformed that we will accept his abuse and surrender our health care. I know at least one who will refuse.
Robert Kocher
retired
New Orleans