National Nurses Week is May 6 through May 12 — a time to celebrate the remarkable contributions of nurses. This week, I’m reflecting on my own journey to nursing, which began at Baptist Hospital (now Ochsner Baptist). I wasn’t a patient or a volunteer, and it was my 16th birthday. This milestone day was spent sitting by my mother, who was in a coma. Her illness was incurable, and I’d spent weeks grieving and waiting. Time felt like it stood still in that room, which is ironic as few experiences can make you grow up faster than losing someone.
On this unsweet 16th birthday, my life’s trajectory changed course. Suddenly, a knock, laughter and the tune of “Happy Birthday” overpowered sounds of beeping machinery. A group of nurses — not much older than me — entered the room with cake, balloons, smiles and party hats. A quiet, beige room that had been the site of so many tears filled instantly with color.
In that moment, I realized that the nurses who had long cared for my mother were also caring for me. I lost my mom not long after, but I gained clarity. I wanted to be a nurse and give my patients and their loved ones the compassion I received.
Nursing is hard, and the last two years have exacerbated every challenge. It’s no secret that many in healthcare have paused or reinvented their careers. What’s not often talked about is the compassion and joy that I see in my fellow nurses. That day, nurses changed my life. To those nurses, and to the thousands I’ve had the honor of working alongside the last four decades, thank you for inspiring me and transforming those rooms — and the world — with your compassion.
TRACEY MOFFATT
system chief nursing officer & vice president of quality, Ochsner Health
New Orleans