The individual responsible for Thursday morning’s headline in this newspaper about the Mueller hearing should take a moment to educate themselves on the system of jurisprudence operating in the United States. They will discover that the words “not exonerated” are nowhere to be found. It is not within the purview of a special counsel to exonerate the subject of their investigation. The presumption of innocence removes the necessity for exoneration. Your headline, a diarrhetic explosion of legally pointless but politically volatile words, seemed designed to intentionally mislead the reader.
Anne Brunett
attorney
St. Gabriel