At a time like this, when a potential health crisis is on the horizon, it is important to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of all people and prevent worst-case scenarios.
Considering the coronavirus is novel, its influence has caused hysteria as scientists race to find reliable testing software and create a cure. The coronavirus can easily have insurmountable effects on national health and security as people become manic in the search for answers and clarity among the rising number of confirmed cases. The virus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, including upward of 250 people in the United States, resulting in the death of at least 15 Americans.
The essential first step to mitigating the virus is spreading awareness and health protocol. With the increased technology of the present day, avoiding a global pandemic is completely possible, provided governmental bodies give people the resources needed to stay healthy, including those within underdeveloped countries that have less agency and accessibility to this information and lifesaving hygiene parameters.
I would like to see U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, as well as U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, endorse the Global Health Security Act to ensure that not only are safe from this possible epidemic, but that we protect our fellow humans as well.
HANNAH RICHARDS
intern
Baton Rouge