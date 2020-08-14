I sit reading Carol Pooley’s letter in which she says by electing Donald Trump as president, the U.S. has lost respect, trust and credibility and that it will take some time before the U.S. can regain its once-admired role in the world.
I also have the TV on and just watched as Trump announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was brokered by his administration. Thinking back to when he took office, we were embroiled in wars in the Middle East. Now, we have only a presence in Afghanistan, and he is trying to get us out of there.
He realized the threat that China presents to this country and has faced up to China. We just learned that China prefers Biden to be elected, while Russia prefers Trump. My take is that Russia does not trust China either.
The virus that has affected our country’s health and economy is the fault of China, not Trump. We have seen that Trump understands how the economy works much better than the Democrats, and rest assured he is well equipped to get us on our feet again if reelected (and a Republican Congress is elected). I am amazed at his accomplishments while being harassed at every point by the Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.
The Democratic nominee has lots of baggage that I’m sure will be brought out in the campaign. For instance, his son became wealthy through Joe Biden’s influence in both the Ukraine and China. It should be an interesting election season.
WARD OLIVER
retired chemist
Baton Rouge