I'll not watch another NFL game on TV until they return to being athletes with a life and personal feelings that they keep to themselves. If these spoiled millionaires can't appreciate that what makes Americas great is also what makes our sports great and profitable.
Their emotions, gender preference, race, political views or whatever: I don't care. There is a lack of leadership from the owners and commissioners who have lost grasp on the importance of being isolated from the fray of our lives outside of sports.
I'll not contribute to the ratings and if you join, the sponsors will soon feel the heat. Unless we bring on the heat, we will never have our country nor our sports back.
Forget political correctness. I'll miss it; I had Saints season tickets for over 20 years, and I spent thousands visiting San Francisco, Los Angeles, Green Bay, Cleveland, etc.
No more. I’m done.
JAMES D. KISER
dentist
Mandeville