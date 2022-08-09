Why do those who have never taught at-risk students believe the myth that “increasing standards improves achievement?”
If it were that simple, Louisiana students’ test scores would be over the top. Increasing standards, threatening students — remember that debacle of retaining them in eighth grade if they did not pass the test? — these are not what research says improves achievement.
Louisiana’s overreaching testing program with punitive standards does not work. Rather, shift some of that money into the classroom. Invest in teachers and children — that’s how to improve achievement.
BARBARA FERGUSON, Ph.D.
attorney and retired school superintendent
New Orleans