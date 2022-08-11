In his letter of July 25, “If abortion supporters are wrong, what are the consequences?” Michael Folse raises the famous wager posited by the 17th-century mathematician-philosopher Blaise Pascal regarding the relative merits of believing vs. not believing in a deity.
Now the problem comes about when pondering how one is to live out one’s life in response to the unknowable situation in which we all find ourselves, a dilemma to be sure, but when we do that, we’d do well not to fall victim to a fallacy called “the error of insufficient options.”
In truth, the possibilities are many, and that deity referred to above just might turn out to be one that doesn’t conform to one’s wishes. To consider just two of the unexpected possibilities: What if there is a deity, but it turns out to be one of an adversarial religion to that of Folse’s, one which considers him to be an infidel worthy of eternal punishment in its own hell.
Or, what if an agnostic should decide to accede to Pascal’s Wager, and without really knowing, assumes there’s a deity and takes on the mantle of a believer, going through the motions of living out the Christian lifestyle, in hopes of getting to heaven. Wouldn’t any super-intelligent deity worth its salt see right through this act and take it for what it is, namely, a life choice informed by enlightened self-interest?
Nothing to lose if you pretend to believe? What about intellectual integrity and a life lived in accordance with reason and evidence rather than blind faith?
In truth, Pascal’s Wager is an argument by intimidation, not an honest appeal to the honest inquirer to evaluate the evidence for and against, and, as such, is not worthy of serious consideration.
WILL HUNN
retired shipyard worker
Gretna