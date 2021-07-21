There's been a lot of talk lately — more talk — about another bridge in the Baton Rouge area. Some are now suggesting one adjacent to the Interstate 10 bridge, which would do nothing to alleviate the traffic through the heart of the city. The other involves finding a route through the heavily populated area south of the city which would require obtaining rights of way and securing property. This likely would take many, many years and there would be no new bridge any time soon.
A few years ago, there was a proposal to utilize the Airline Highway corridor to create a bypass of downtown. I truly believe this is the only viable path forward in the short term. There is ample room for a freeway similar to the Westbank Expressway in New Orleans and the Gulf Freeway in Houston with overpasses at major intersections and "Texas U-turns" for easy access to the service road and local businesses.
This avenue would provide many other benefits. The new Amazon Distribution Center is about to bring a nightmare of traffic to the Airline Hwy/Florida Boulevard area. This would give easy access to both I-12 and I-10 for that traffic. It could also bring much-needed development to North Baton Rouge and easier access to the airport from the southern part of the parish.
A new bridge could be built next to the old bridge if it could not be added onto and there is plenty of room in West Baton Rouge to create a path back to I-10.
I really hope this alternative gets a second look.
PAUL DUFFY
self-employed
Baton Rouge