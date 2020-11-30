The Advocate continues to belabor the failure of integration of East Baton Rouge Parish public schools. Your article Sunday implies racist White parents are to blame.
But it fails to explain how it is that the highest-rated public school district in Louisiana is in our parish, yet is 50-50 White/Black. Are the White Democrats (who send their children to private schools) in the rest of the parish much more racist than the White Republicans in Zachary? Were Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama racist for sending their daughters to private schools rather than to the public schools closest to them in Washington, D.C.? The press forgave them for seeking what was best for their children, but they will not allow that other parents could do the same for anything except the most despicable of reasons.
The Advocate has done its readers a great disservice by not attempting to determine why Zachary succeeds and the rest of the parish fails. Are traditional, rural and religious values of both races part of the reason?
Nor has the press in general tried to understand why Asian American children are so successful. Some people say Asian kids are “so smart.” Maybe so. But 90% of Asian kids in high school have a father or stepfather in the home, as do 70% of White kids, 50% of Hispanic kids, but less than 30% of Black kids.
There are a lot of single mothers who can successfully rear girls to become successful in life. But it is much more difficult to rear boys to become responsible men without a man in the home. The great racial disparities in performance in school, work, and life can be correlated more thoroughly by the lack of fathers in the home than by any other single factor. Why is this not so obvious?
Government since Lyndon Johnson has made it all worse. Public welfare spending soared, and responsible fatherhood declined. One of President Johnson’s appointees, Professor Daniel Patrick Moynihan, pointed out the coming crisis of fatherless Black children, and the rise also in fatherless White children, with the resultant increase in crime and decrease in educational attainment.
If we want to correct this problem of failure, government has to help strengthen and encourage intact families. And the media should stop expressing their approval of wealthy Hollywood mothers with ample financial resources who decide to have children without the benefit of fathers to provide emotional and educational support. This is not just some alternative lifestyle that is without risk to those children, most especially boys.
CHARLES PERILLOUX
retired chemical engineer
Baton Rouge