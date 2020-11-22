My 90-year-old mom's senior-living facility in Illinois imposed strong visitation restrictions and I am so grateful that they did.
In contrast to so many senior-living facilities, hers has had almost no cases of COVID-19. They shut down in mid-March, began allowing visits through a plate-glass window several weeks later and in July allowed socially distanced, masked, 15-minute visits outdoors.
Mom passed away in August. She did not have COVID-19. If she had, she likely would have died in pain and agony, gasping for breath. Instead, she died in hospice, in comfort and peace.
If I had known her death was so imminent when I visited her the week before, I probably would have broken all the rules, run up to her and held her in my arms so tight. Thank God she did not die in COVID-19 agony, and thanks to the restrictions, neither will her many friends where she lived.
As I write this, tears streaming, I can feel Mom holding me in her arms, so tight.
CHRISTINE DAY
professor
New Orleans