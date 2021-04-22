General Motors has announced that by 2035 its entire fleet of new passenger vehicles will be electric-powered. Volvo has targeted 2030 as the year for an all-electric fleet. The other major automobile manufacturers are following that trend.
2035 ain’t that far into the future, and as we transition away from internal combustion engines, fewer and fewer drivers will be pumping gas into their cars. The less gasoline pumped, the less the state will collect in gasoline taxes.
Louisiana’s gasoline tax is 20 cents per gallon, which is among the lowest in the nation. Alabama charges 26 cents; Florida, 42 cents; Arkansas, 25 cents; North Carolina, 36 cents. Their roads are testimony to those higher rates.
I may have missed it, but I’ve not read nor heard of anyone in state government speaking about that fast-approaching decline in fuel tax revenues. We may be flush with COVID-19 relief cash now, but maybe we should also reconsider an increase in our fuel tax if we’re to have any chance of addressing the enormous backlog of road and bridge repairs across the state.
Oh, and by the way, reduced fossil fuel consumption will ultimately lead to more reductions in the number of refineries. The closure of the Shell refinery in St. James parish and the impact on the tax base could be a preview of coming attractions. That, however, is a whole ‘nother letter. Let’s just deal with the fuel tax rate while there’s still fuel to tax.
MILLARD F. "SONNY" CRANCH
