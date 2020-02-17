Public politeness is the acceptable behavior protocol at the State of the Union. Letter writer Dan Webb misread the kind gesture our President Donald Trump so politely used with his right hand to give Speaker Nancy Pelosi (his longtime, vicious opponent) the copy of his State of the Union speech.
Her long-lived and constant smirks, frowns and smears have been well seen. These were in worldwide view, along with her deliberately tearing up our president’s kind and thoughtful copy to her. This should answer Webb’s jab of a question: What’s the handshake protocol at the State of the Union?
May I ask: What’s proper behavior code at the State of the Union?
As an attorney, Webb gives no thought to the impeachment silence of our president during his most excellent speech with years of unequaled abuse Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tortured him and his party.
In fact, her protocol that night was so ugly and unladylike! Her behavior has been deplorably unacceptable by someone holding the House of Representative’s highest spot!
Impeachment is very serious. And yet, our brave and stoic president may have been the only person who could have continued with most important presidential decisions. He has stoically performed unprecedented duties with great results in his first term while enduring Dems’ outrageous and demeaning assaults.
Pelosi’s protocol, in my estimation, has been indignantly offensive since Trump was elected in 2016.
HELEN TURNER
retired journalist
New Orleans