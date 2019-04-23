At 11 years old, I am the co-owner of 504 Lemonheads, a company that I started with my cousins seven years ago at the age of 5. As a sixth grader turned entrepreneur, I received my first taste of business by participating in Lemonade Day Louisiana, a free, educational program that teaches kids just like me how to start, operate and maintain their lemonade stand and by extension, their own business. Lemonade Day was brought to Louisiana by entrepreneurs Todd Graves and John Georges in 2010 has reached more than 200,000 kids.

Lemonade Day Louisiana registration planned Saturday at Raising Cane's restaurants across the state Youth looking to participate in the ninth annual Lemonade Day Louisiana will be able to register at all Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaur…

I started participating in the program when I was only 5 years old and quickly learned with help from my mom the necessary skills to start and operate a successful business. We formed our business utilizing the skills we learned in the Entrepreneur Workbook, which teaches 15 lessons of Lemonade Day including creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community. Along the way, kids acquire skills in goal-setting, problem-solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success.

Lemonade Day Louisiana has assisted me in so many ways. I understand all of the aspects of business planning, and I even apply this to my sixth-grade math class. This program is great because it exposes youth to entrepreneurship at such a young age and I have learned skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Not only do I learn a lot, but I have lots of fun with my family. Every year, we explore new recipes and experiment with different flavors. This year, I made lemonade with only honey as the sweetener and no sugar. I unveiled it at the 2019 Lemonade Tasting Contest at the Zoo, and the judges were really impressed by the flavor.

I have some advice for kids participating in Lemonade Day Louisiana on Saturday, May 4: Just have fun. We will offer over six different kinds of lemonade, brownies, candy apples and other sweet treats. Make your stand fun by adding cool colors, balloons, and signs. I want to encourage everyone to support all of the amazing kids across the state who have worked hard for this year’s Lemonade Day.

See you all on Saturday, May 4.

Kennedy Brown

entrepreneur

Marrero