I may be a voice crying in the wilderness, but I am not impressed by all these state-of-the-art medical facilities that actually do nothing but raise the cost of health care.
I would prefer a functional and efficient facility that gets the job done without all the smoke and mirrors.
Do we really need mini-apartments for a hospital room or a suite in order to take a test? Specialty hospital rooms should be available for long-term patients or terminally ill patients for the comfort of the family. The rest of us could do with just an ordinary hospital room. But I also do not see the need for shared rooms. A private room is healthier and more conducive to rest for the patient.
We need to make things more comfortable for the patient, but there is also a need to keep down skyrocketing medical costs.
Cynthia Brown
retired
Walker