Mardi Gras is upon us, and already tragedy has struck. I have come to expect death and tragedy to accompany Mardi Gras at this point, but something about this tragic incident has struck me. There were reports the victim may have been reaching for beads or was attempting to cross between hitched floats.
Regardless, to think that a human being died for something so utterly worthless as some plastic beads is abhorrent. It is time we reevaluate our priorities and start realizing the harmful aspects of our culture.
Mardi Gras is the foundation of both our culture and economy, and I think it might be the main reason why Louisiana ranks near last in almost every measurement among the 50 states. We put Mardi Gras culture on a pedestal and refuse to see what it really is. Mardi Gras promotes drunkenness, debauchery, gluttony, pollution and general mayhem. Despite all this, we consider it a family event and we raise our children to adore this time of year.
Growing up, I loved going to parades and spending time with my family and friends, but now that I have grown older and started my own family I have begun to question our shared cultural values. At what expense do we "laissez les bons temps rouler?" Mardi Gras simply does not feel safe to me any longer. Last year at Zulu, I saw a man flash a gun that was clearly being carried illegally in his waistband while a police officer danced in the street 25 feet away. The next day I read that several people had been injured in a shooting on the very same parade route. I couldn't help but wonder if another cop who was letting the good times roll could have prevented the incident by simply doing his job and staying alert.
Do the benefits of Mardi Gras outweigh the risks? And who really benefits from Mardi Gras anyways? Not the many victims of a culture that puts personal pleasure over the safety of the community.
I am boycotting Mardi Gras this year; I fail to see how it benefits anyone besides the multinational hotel chains and the political elites of this city who would rather spend our tax dollars on bringing in more tourists than creating a safe and clean environment where citizens can lead healthy, happy, and prosperous lives. New Orleans is more than a place where tourists go to party and vomit in the streets.
MARQUIS PATIN
educator
New Orleans