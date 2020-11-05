I am 72 years old and have seen some crazy things happen in elections in my lifetime but never like what I am witnessing now. This is one time I honestly believe the election is being stolen from President Donald Trump.
I will never understand how someone can have a large lead in a state and within hours with just a small percentage of votes left to come in that lead drastically changes hands. Of course, I can't prove it, but in my heart I know it's fraud. The media and the liberal public have gone all out to make sure the man they hate and fear will not be reelected. It's the craziest thing I have ever seen. And I don't believe that the conservative public has any faith at all in the media today.
Unbiased reporting is a thing of the past. Reporters will write whatever they feel will get them the results that they want. I've lost faith in what is good and right in our country because as I see it now we are no better than those countries we say are a threat to our way of life referring to Russia, China, Iraq and Iran. We accuse them of putting out false information; well guess what, we are doing the same thing. God Bless America.
PAUL ESKINE
retired police officer
Metairie