It was interesting that recently our state fire marshal chose to declare a burn ban due to the large amount of debris caused by Hurricane Ida.
If and when we do a scientific search of the issue, we find that if we landfill all of the debris from Ida, we will find that one of the gasses generated would be methane, which is somewhere between 40 and 80 times as bad of a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide.
It might be of interest if our heavily Republican Legislature were required to read Bill Gates' book "How To Avoid A Climate Disaster" and we might then make a start at getting our state above the rating of the worst state in the 50 in most measures of quality from schools to infrastructure.
It might cost money but it will also require direction and education.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville