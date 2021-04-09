In his April 7 commentary, Walter Isaacson is right to acknowledge that Benjamin Franklin was a complex figure capable of self-assessment and growth. However, I was dismayed to see Isaacson perpetuate the myth of the benevolent slaveholder in giving his account of Franklin’s life.
Isaacson encourages readers to view Franklin in a favorable light compared to Washington, Jefferson and others who “never freed their slaves” by stating that Franklin wrote “fondly” of the people he enslaved and “[made] no known effort to keep them enslaved” after they left his print shop. Jefferson also publicly praised people he enslaved and did not attempt to re-enslave those who, like his daughter Harriet Hemings, self-liberated from Monticello. Yet this does not erase the fact that he — and Franklin — perpetuated a system of racialized violence and oppression.
In a similar vein, Isaacson lauds Franklin for his “enlightened view that Black underachievement was the result of” slavery. Does Franklin deserve to be so celebrated just for understanding structural inequality? Plenty of people living in the 18th-century United States didn’t take a lifetime to reach this conclusion.
Consider another Benjamin, the free Black mathematician and polymath Benjamin Banneker, who in a 1791 letter to Jefferson writes that “we are a race of Beings who have long laboured under the abuse and censure of the world … we have long been considered rather as brutish than human.” Like Franklin, Banneker was an inventor and scientist; that more people know Franklin’s name rather than Banneker’s speaks to the silencing effects of intellectual and cultural traditions that place White Western thought at their center.
I agree with Isaacson that insisting on moral purity is not an effective political or pedagogical strategy. I have also taught and written about Franklin, if only in my small way as a graduate student, and I think there is much to be learned by engaging with his work. Yet I also believe that it is worth thinking critically about why the Founding Fathers continue to monopolize our national conversations, the histories we write, and, yes, the names of our schools.
As Isaacson notes, the Orleans Parish School Board is considering renaming not one but two facilities named after Franklin. Why do we have two schools named after a man who never visited New Orleans, while (since 2010) we have had no school named after Sylvanie Williams, a Black organizer and educator who founded a medical clinic and fought for children and working women in early 20-century New Orleans?
I’m sure Williams wasn’t perfect; none of us are. But I value her commitment to building community and driving intellectual life in this city — work that, for Williams, hinged not simply on self-improvement but also on collective empowerment.
MADELINE ZEHNDER
graduate student
New Orleans