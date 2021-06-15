How would Louisiana voters like it if they or their voter information were to be photographed in polling places by partisan "poll watchers?" They may get a chance to find out.
The Louisiana Legislature just passed House Bill 704, which will allow poll watchers from political parties to scrutinize voters in every precinct. While these watchers are prohibited from engaging in electioneering, having political discussions, or unnecessarily delaying voters, they are allowed to "keep notes."
When I served as a campaign watcher in Lafayette in the 2019 state elections, this was literally interpreted to include digital recordation of voter records with cellphone cameras. As I made my rounds, I heard from election officials about two watchers who requested permission to photograph poll books. In some cases, the officials questioned this behavior, but there was no law to bar these activities.
Well, there ought to be a law! If poll watchers are to be allowed, their activities should be carefully circumscribed and should not extend to digital photos or videos in polling places. Allowing poll watchers to photograph official poll books puts voter information into a digital format that is easily circulated. While for whom one votes is confidential, whether, when, and where is not. Still, many voters might object to having these facts recorded and potentially revealed.
Most problematic is the possibility of voter intimidation from extra people roaming around the polling sites. HB704 adds to the already permitted campaign watchers a new set of partisan watchers — "volunteers" with no specific training or expertise. In some small locations, there could be more poll watchers than voters!
HB704 should be vetoed by the governor or supplemented with strict regulations by the secretary of state to protect voter privacy, prevent voter intimidation, and ensure effective polling place management.
M. CHRISTIAN GREEN
scholar
Lafayette