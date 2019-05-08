Wed Alaloosi, center, shows off the operation of a robotic arm built by 'Medical Mystery Team' members including Marley Gaulthier, 9, left, and Anaiese Darden, 10, right, at a gathering for Westdale Heights Academic Magnet's annual Moonlight Family Picnic, Thursday, March 28, 2019. The annual get-together with food fun and games, also had two bands performing this year, the Ed Perkins Quartet and Alabaster Stag. Families could donate to support the bands and also the school's 'Destination Imagination' program, a school club whose members like the 'Medical Mystery Team' participate regionally in engineering and science competitions.