George Luce's controlled-rage response to a previous letter by an advocate of mask-wearing struck me as flowing from a poisoned pen just as virulent as the one Luce believes was wielded against him. He is a passionate soul who believes mask-wearing is a sign that the wearer sacrifices liberty and justice, to which we are entitled as Americans.
Luce lays out a scattered argument against the intention of mask-wearers that relies on accusations of partisan and pseudoscientific manipulation. As an ardent mask-wearer myself, I can explain my feelings about masks in much simpler terms.
I believe that COVID-19 is real, and that deep scientific research is not necessary to understand that it is. I'm not wearing a mask because I like to; I do along with social distancing and avoiding crowded places because I don't want to get sick. I don't want my diabetic husband to get sick or my teacher daughter or 1-year-old granddaughter or, for that matter, anyone Luce knows and loves.
Wearing a mask might not be a flawless protection from the virus, but I'm not hearing any better ideas from mask opponents, even those who believe COVID-19 is real. I'm anticipating a day when the virus abates; until then masks are something simple that people I trust tell me will protect me and people I encounter. It seems like the wise and compassionate thing to do.
If people who hate masks had just surrendered their rights in the first place, a few months ago, then it's possible that none of us would have to be doing it now. I believe this is worth the risk of totalitarianism or some other dire infringement on my God-given rights. I just don't expect Luce and those of like mind to be grateful that I do.
PAM HARTMAN
licensed professional counselor
Denham Springs