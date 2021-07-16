Bob Marshall has finally gone off the deep end. It's a well-known well-documented fact that two-thirds of Louisiana coastal land loss is due to subsidence, not sea level rise. I am pretty sure that reducing emissions will not change that fact.
The NOAA report on actual sea level measurements over the last 175 years does document a small rise in sea level worldwide. The report is available online at NOAA's website. I have referred this report to Marshall numerous times but apparently, it does not fit his narrative.
JOSEPH SMITH
environmental engineer
Baton Rouge