I am disgusted by the racist attitudes perpetuated by the Mallard Fillmore cartoons.
On page 2A in this newspaper, there is an article entitled, "Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in New York," which describes the attack and ends with the sentence, "The attack comes amid a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes."
Yet, on the same day, in this very same newspaper, you publish the Mallard Fillmore cartoon depicting Prime Minister Xi Jin Ping of China thinking "make America grovel again.” The timing of this cartoon and its message is provocative and creates more anti-Asian prejudice at a time when Asians are being harmed in the United States.
I admire this newspaper for its fine reporting and journalism. It is demeaning for this newspaper to feature a cartoonist that regularly promotes bigoted and prejudiced viewpoints.
JANICE HENDRICK
retired art teacher
New Orleans