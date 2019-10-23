We need to prove that the soul of Louisiana is not for sale.
Eddie Rispone and Lane Grigsby, the rich construction magnates, have successfully bought and paid for legislators, Gov. Bobby Jindal and members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Now Grigsby wants to make the State of Louisiana a wholly-owned subsidiary of his construction empire by electing his pawn Rispone.
We know how this movie ends: Jindal was the governor cutting taxes and state government, reducing funding for LSU and other college and universities. Jindal cratered the health care industry and jeopardized rural hospitals. We can’t afford Rispone as governor. We cannot cut our way to prosperity.
Louisiana needs to come together to focus on improving the quality of life for all of our citizens and elect John Bel Edwards. Edwards is the practical common sense leader whom you can trust to put Louisiana first. John Bel Edwards is no liberal; he is pro-gun and very pro-life, but he is also a kind, smart committed leader with experience.
We need to keep Louisiana moving forward.
Melissa S. Flournoy
former legislator
Baton Rouge