We are being told now that the president was kidding about some statements he made so as to goad and gig the media. Believing that I have a sense of humor, I am concerned that I don’t always get it. Since the president seems determinedly destined to dismantle many governmental departments I decided it’s time to designate a different one.
The new Department of Mirth could dissect different directives delivered by our dear leader to determine if they are deliriously and delightfully funny or just diabolically detrimental diatribes designed to divide the devoted from the doubtful, because I can’t tell. I’m not joking.
Randy Curtis
retired electrician
Baton Rouge