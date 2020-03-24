Editor's note: Between the submission of this letter and its publication a week later, LDH began publishing the true total number of tests run, from both commercial and public labs, and nola.com's daily updates reflect these numbers. The author of this letter is grateful to LDH for their transparency and their work protecting the people of Louisiana.
On Wednesday morning, this newspaper reported that commercial lab tests are now available, but the number of tests they run will not be included in the total number of tests reported to the public. The positives will be reported — but not the total number of tests.
Why is this number being withheld? Residents are already frustrated with, and frightened by, the stupendous lack of government transparency and speed in response to the spread of coronavirus. To fail to report the total number of tests administered is a terrible misjudgment.
Right now, the Louisiana Department of Health has the compassion and support of the residents of Louisiana. We understand that testing hasn't been available.
We have been patient. But now we want to see test numbers go up. And we want access to the real data.
That the numbers reported have always been misleading — our positive numbers are much too low, and our positive rate is skewed because of the low number of tests administered — this is a problem.
But that the public has been told daily, for more than a week, that more testing will be available when commercial testing comes online — and now we’re told that more testing is here, but you’ll just have to trust us, because no one will report how many tests have been administered — this is absurd. And it is bad for morale.
Testing is not the only important thing in this pandemic. But it is important. And if you withhold the true number of tests run, not only are you missing an opportunity to demonstrate to the public that what was promised has indeed been delivered, but also our positive rate will continue to skew upward.
There is much to fear in this situation. Please do not add obfuscation to what is already a nightmare scenario.
The global standard for transparency during this pandemic is much higher than what I’m asking for — how many tests have been administered? I want the true total number reported, from public and private labs. And I want it updated daily.
Whoever is collating the number of positives can collate the number of tests. It is simple arithmetic.
And if the state needs to hire someone to sit and do simple arithmetic once a day, please get in touch, because I know many people who are out of work right now.
ANN GLAVIANO
writer and DJ
New Orleans