Once, just once, I would to read an article in this paper that presents all of the facts and not just selected excerpts. In last week's edition, The Advocate ran an AP article citing Gov. DeSantis’ “feud” with President Joe Biden. Biden suggested that GOP governors “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus. The article then quoted DeSantis not wanting to “hear a blip about COVID,” and suggested that Biden “should do his job.”
What was missing was the context of DeSantis’ remarks. He had been referencing the fact the Southern border is being overrun by countless numbers of migrants, as many as one million from about 125 countries. Most of these migrants have not been tested for COVID-19 and most have refused free vaccinations. Then they are free to move about the entire country without any restrictions.
No effort to remedy this situation is being made, and even more surprising is the media’s reluctance to cover this problem. Allowing this to continue, as we are told to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House, is a farce. DeSantis and many others in this country recognize that fact. We all want the president to do his job. Close the border now. A new variant of the virus has made its way to Louisiana from Texas. I wonder how that happened?
PAULA GRIMLEY
retired teacher
Baton Rouge