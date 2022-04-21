The Advocate’s April 16 editorial stated, “We think it’s smart for (Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe) Lopinto to right-size the office’s pay structure, so that it can remain a competitive workplace for deputies — and can continue to give parish residents the protection they say they want.” Certainly, I want a safe community and I believe we have that with the Sheriff’s Office.
I’m not sure I agree with 7 mills increase for the Sheriff’s Office. Currently, the office gets 8.28 mills from property taxes, or $32,750,859, as of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The new levy of 7 mills would be 84.5% of the current levy. That is a significant increase!
In addition, the Sheriff's Office’s revenue is based not only on the millage but the fair market value of homes. The assessed value is 10% of the fair market value for residences. Certainly, the value of our homes has increased. The market is sizzling!
Every four years, our assessor, Thomas Capella, is required by state law to reassess all properties. If the residential property values increase, the Sheriff’s Office will get even more revenue on the existing 8.28 mills in addition to the 7 mills it is proposing. We don’t know how much money the Sheriff’s Office really needs to make salaries competitive. Perhaps 7 mills is too much or even too little.
The bottom line is that we do not know because no specific expenditures have been projected. Basically, this is a blank check.
RICHARD GONZALES
retired accountant
Kenner