The JPSO investigates a homicide of a male victim in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn in the 5900 block of Veteran's Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, La. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. At around 3:55 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting. Arriving deputies located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A female suspect was detained by deputies as she was attempting to leave the area on foot. A firearm was also recovered. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)