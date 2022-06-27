Big Brother is a fictional character and symbol in George Orwell's dystopian 1949 novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four." He is ostensibly the leader of Oceania, a totalitarian state wherein the ruling party, Ingsoc, wields total power "for its own sake" over the inhabitants,” according to Wikipedia
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a new Big Brother. He and his wife, Ginni, must have dreamed for years of taking away our freedoms. Now they have found enablers on the highest court and in the Trump mob.
Save fetuses so they can be gunned down as children and keep a despot in fake power. They must be so proud — but we should be very afraid.
FAYE LIEDER
marketing consultant
New Orleans