BR.roevwade.061522 HS 786.JPG

A woman holds her face covering while sharing her personal abortion story during a gathering at the Unitarian Church following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Big Brother is a fictional character and symbol in George Orwell's dystopian 1949 novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four." He is ostensibly the leader of Oceania, a totalitarian state wherein the ruling party, Ingsoc, wields total power "for its own sake" over the inhabitants,” according to Wikipedia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a new Big Brother. He and his wife, Ginni, must have dreamed for years of taking away our freedoms. Now they have found enablers on the highest court and in the Trump mob.

Save fetuses so they can be gunned down as children and keep a despot in fake power. They must be so proud — but we should be very afraid.

FAYE LIEDER

marketing consultant

New Orleans

