U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s comments amount to nonsense and half-truths which Dan Fagan then expounded on with more half-truths, throwing in some nonsense of his own for good measure.
Yes, the Democratic Party of old was all of the things Cassidy said they were. The party was founded by slaveholders who continued to support slavery and denounce Reconstruction. They did fight against civil and voting rights for Black people.
But since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the parties swapped philosophies: The Southern states took on profoundly Republican ideals and the Northern states became more Democratic in their philosophy.
Ironically, those old Democratic beliefs have now been stridently embraced by your present-day Republican Party who support a president and party leaders seeking to suppress the Black vote, won’t acknowledge systemic racism and who have gerrymandered their way into electoral relevance. We also haven’t heard a peep from them about George Floyd’s murder lest they lose their base.
Today’s Republican Party has devolved into a throwback of the short-lived States' Rights Democratic Party, better known as the Dixiecrats. Perhaps that’s a better name for today’s GOP.
This Republican Party hasn’t been the party of Lincoln for quite some time.
WAYNE M. BAQUET SR.
restaurateur
New Orleans