Will Sentell’s piece regarding the delay of the social studies curricula again sent shock waves through me. This hadn’t been done yet?
In the mid-1970s, I attended a parents' meeting at my children’s school. In looking over their history books, I found that men had been credited with all discoveries in the advance of humanity.
The one I remember most vividly is “Man discovers fire.” I know that man is used as an overall term including women (which in itself needs changing) but in this terminology, it was clearly meant that the male of the species was primarily responsible for all advances leading to civilization.
My point is that not only should the school curricula need to be studied and changed to be truthful regarding critical race theory but should also be changed to correct the fallacies regarding the feminist gender.
Let’s not delay these changes any longer. It’s too important to teach the truth to our children. If they don’t get it at home, at least let them get it at school.
SUSAN HUNT
retired welfare department worker
New Orleans